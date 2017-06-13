Dixon Police Investigating Assault with a Deadly Weapon

On June 11, 2017 at 8:06 pm, members of the Dixon Police Department were dispatched to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville regarding a 19 year old male who received multiple stab wounds during a fight in the 100 block of Gateway Drive, Dixon.

The victim received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim was uncooperative and consistently gave little information to assist with the investigation, despite multiple attempts by investigators.

After processing the crime scene for evidence, canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses, officers and detectives were able to ascertain the suspect is a Hispanic male in his early 20’s with brown hair and was wearing khaki pants and a black tank top. The suspect fled the area in a brown Chevy Silverado pickup truck (unknown license plate) with black rims and a light bar near the top of the front windshield.

If anyone has additional information related to this case please contact Dixon Police Department at (707) 678-7080, and reference case #17-0836