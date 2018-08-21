Dixon Police Seek Attackers in Tuesday Night Stabbing

On Monday night, August 20, 2018 at around 10:50 pm, Dixon Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North First Street for a report of a male victim, 34, who had been stabbed multiple times.

The officers located a male adult victim at a convenience store, who reported he was walking along alley behind the businesses in the 1000 block of North First Street when two white men approached him and demanded the victim give them his personal property. The attackers then stabbed him multiple times in the stomach and arms then fled north on foot.

The victim walked to a nearby convenience store and requested aid. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he received medical treatment. The victim’s condition is stable condition and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

There are several elements of the case detectives are investigating and are requesting the public’s assistance with any information. A more detailed description will be published when the victim is able to provide it.

This crime is actively being investigated. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Mike Tegeler of the Dixon Police Department Investigations Unit at (707) 678-7070.