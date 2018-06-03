Dixon’s Brandon Nelson Seeks State Assembly Seat Via Write-in Effort

Write-ins Need to be on November Ballot



Life-long Dixon resident Brandon Nelson (21) is seeking election to the California State Assembly as a write-in on the June 5 primary ballot. If he receives enough primary votes, he will be challenging incumbent Cecilia Aguilar-Currey in the November General Election.

Only Aguilar-Currey had filed to have her name printed on the primary ballot. Without a write-in candidate, voters would have no choice in November. Besides Nelson, two others have filed to be write-in candidates: Chery Nutting of Clear Lake Oaks and Sara Fulton of Yolo county. The write-in candidate with the most votes will be on the November ballot.

Nelson explained, “I am running as a write-in candidate for State Assembly because I want to reduce wasteful government spending, champion individual freedoms, reduce State taxes and other imposed burdens, and make California a more affordable place for all Californians to live. I appreciate the interest and support of my hometown.”

Brandon has a degree from Solano Community College in International Relations and currently is studying International Relations and Law at UC Davis. He is the son of Troy Nelson and grandson of Ty Nelson, also Dixon residents. For more information about Nelson, you may email him at:

nelsonforthe4th@gmail.com

or go on-line to his facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/Nelson4Assembly/

To vote for him, fill in the bubble next to the write-in line and then write “Brandon Nelson” on the line.