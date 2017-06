Dixon, CA – At approximately 9:38 Friday morning, June 16, the Dixon Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Highway 113 in the vicinity of Jones Lane. First arriving units noted a fully involved structure fire and requested a second alarm. During the course of extinguishing the fire, two Dixon firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital with. Both firefighters are in stable condition and should be released later today.