Road Rage on North First Street Leads to Drive By Shooting

According to Dixon City officials, at least three shots were fired in a Road Rage incident on North First Street in Dixon Wednesday evening, August 22, 2018 – sometime between 5:00 and 6:00 pm.

The incident occurred on the section of First Street in front of the Tractor Supply store. No one was hurt, but three bullets did hit the victims’ car.

The information is still being gathered by the Dixon Police Department and will be made available as soon as the facts are confirmed. Updates will be posted on the Independent Voice website:

Independentvoice.com

In the meantime, anyone with any information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (707) 678-7070.