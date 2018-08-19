With over 10 neighborhoods participating, and hundreds of Dixon residents, the Dixon National Night Out Against Crime was an acclaimed success.
All five members of the City Council – including Mayor Thom Bogue – attended the events. They split up the areas where each went so at least two council officials were at every one.
A favorite activity for the kids – and many adults – was using firehoses to squirt targets, Every child who wanted to do so was able to with the help of a Dixon Firefighter.
Bottom photo: dozens of kids were excited to see and get into a fire truck.
To the right, two-year old Brayden took a turn trying to hit the target with water from the fire house.
– Ted Hickman photos
Scenes from Successful Dixon Night Out Against Crime
