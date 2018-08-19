Scenes from Successful Dixon Night Out Against Crime

With over 10 neighborhoods participating, and hundreds of Dixon residents, the Dixon National Night Out Against Crime was an acclaimed success.

All five members of the City Council – including Mayor Thom Bogue – attended the events. They split up the areas where each went so at least two council officials were at every one.

A favorite activity for the kids – and many adults – was using firehoses to squirt targets, Every child who wanted to do so was able to with the help of a Dixon Firefighter.

Bottom photo: dozens of kids were excited to see and get into a fire truck.

To the right, two-year old Brayden took a turn trying to hit the target with water from the fire house.

– Ted Hickman photos

