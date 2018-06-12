Shots Fired in Dixon Neighborhood Sunday Morning

The Dixon Police Department reports multiple rifle shots were fired early Sunday morning, June 10, 2018 at about 4:50 am in the 600 block of McKenzie Dr.

Police determined a home on McKenzie had been hit several times by gunfire. Preliminary investigation revealed a suspect fired a rifle multiple times into the residence, which was occupied at the time of the incident. There were no injuries reported.

Physical evidence was recovered at the scene, and detectives are reviewing several video surveillance systems to identify the suspect. (See photo below)

Investigators hope others of the public will provide better pictures of the suspect.

Based on current information, investigators believe this was not a random act. If you have any information to assist with the investigation, contact Detective Sergeant Mike Tegeler at (707) 678-7070.

