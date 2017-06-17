Teen Center Location, Volunteer & Staffing Challenges Could Lead to Closure

Rick Fuller Reports Status to Council

Rick Fuller, the new President of the Dixon Teen Center Board of Directors outlined several daunting challenges facing the center during the City Council meeting this pasts Tuesday. The Teen Center board also submitted a detailed report to the city, including complete financials, youth participation, and the many programs offered to Dixon teens.

“Provides a great and safe place for kids to go, otherwise they’d be getting their lessons in the park,” Rick Fuller told the IV, “ We don’t want it to go away. We need to solve the problems. Together as a community we are up to it.”

Fuller joined the board this past March, and step up as President when urged so by the other board members. His served as Dixon Chief of Police from 1985 to 2001. From 2001 to 2007 he was Under Sheriff for Solano County – the number two in command of the Sheriff’s Department. After retiring in 2007 he became a private investigator, but is now mostly retired.

Fuller also played professional baseball and has been a youth baseball coach for many years.

One big challenge for the center is the probably loss of their present location, in the old Dixon High School on West A Street. Following passage of a bond in November, the school is slated for renovation and conversion into a junior high. The school district has offered another location for the center, and are in discussions with the Teen Center Board.

While the financial report shows the Teen Center is currently financially stable, they are losing one of their major sources of funding – the Annual Pin-a-Go-Go show, which is moving to a different community about 30 miles away from Dixon.

Pastor Cathy Morris, also a member of the board and pastor of Dixon United Methodist Church, told the council the situation is not a crisis, but needs to be address to maintain stability. Fuller noted the board has lost a valuable member as the Treasurer is moving and stepping down.

Fuller and Morris both pointed to the drop in active adult volunteers, down from 20 in the past to just six or seven now. It has also been hard to recruit and keep staff, especially management.

Fuller tied to explain to the council that the need isn’t for a financial take-over by the city but the city has management resources and processes that are sorely needed. That includes background checks.

The entire Teen Center report is available on the City of Dixon website, as part of the agenda for last Tuesday, June 13 meeting.

