Three Dixon Police Officers Honored for Exceptional Service

Three Dixon police officers were honored at the City Council meeting this past Tuesday, August 14, for their service to the community.

Officer Dustin Siebert was awarded the Department’s Distinguished Service Citation. Officer Siebert was investigating a report of a man with a gun and located the suspect in Hall Park. Upon seeing Officer Siebert, the suspect opened fire, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Officer Siebert continued to chase the suspect, with other officers, and was able to locate and arrest the suspect without further incident. Officer Christopher Rackley was awarded a Chief’s Letter of Commendation for his efforts helping to save the life of a stabbing victim. By rendering first aid, Office Rackley has been credited with sustaining the victim’s life until medical personnel could arrive and provide advanced life support.

Officer Dylan Friend was awarded a Chief’s Letter of Commendation for his selection as the 2017 Dixon Police Officer of the Year.

Officer Friend, who serves as a Field Training Officer and Firearms Instructor, was selected by his supervisors and peers in recognition of his dedication to duty and commitment to serving and protecting the people of Dixon.

