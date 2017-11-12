This Year’s Only “Dixon Toys for Tots” Meeting set for Thursday November 16

The 51st annual Dixon Toys for Tots/Community Christmas Programs will have its first and only organizational meeting November 16, at 6 p.m. at the Dixon Fire Station training room on Ford Way.

All volunteers, section chairpersons, and the organizational team are requested to attend.

All clubs and organizations interested in being involved in this year’s multifaceted programs are requested to send a representative to this meeting.

Dates and times for all programs will be set at this time from screening of families, the beginning of it all, to the senior citizen Christmas Eve visitation program which ends the year’s activities.

Although hundreds of volunteers may be involved each year many serve in different functions. The “Coats for Kids” program will start before Thanksgiving in its yearly effort to collect about 1,000 coats of pieces of warm, clean children’s clothing. This program needs as much help as it can get.

Individuals can select an area of greatest interest from Santa’s Workshop, and helping Santa see 500 to 600 children, to the food for families, to the coat drive, to the senior gifts, and Christmas Eve visit to over 100 seniors who may alone on Christmas Eve. Help is really needed for set up and take down of Santa’s workshop which takes about 100 man hours to prepare.

For further information about this meeting or for other information you can call Ted or Linda Hickman at (707) 678-2203; if you can’t attend this one and only meeting.

Information for the family sign up times, qualifications and place will be sent home with every student in the school district in late November or early December.