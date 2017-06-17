Comedy Night is Saturday, July 22, 5 pm in The Olde Vet’s Hall, 231 N 1st Street, Dixon

This “Fun Raising” event is an opportunity for people to come out, get together, eat delicious food, be entertained by professional comedians and all the while provide support for Dixon Family Services. All proceeds will go towards services the agency provides to people in need right here in our community.

Dixon’s one-stop-shop of social services has been in the business of helping people when they need it most since 1984. Hundreds of people each year achieve goals such as employment, financial stability, sobriety, emotional wellness, improved nutrition, positive parenting and family cohesiveness.

This year’s headline act is Stephen B, (photo top right) a stand-up comedian with more than 34 years of experience performing in comedy clubs, for corporate clients, and churches nationwide. He’s opened up for Julio Iglesias, Michael Bolton, Weird Al and a host of other musical acts over the years. Stephen has had supporting roles in three movies and has been seen on Comedy Central. He’s performed at Spirit West Coast and on KLOVE Cruises.

Stephen B has been at Comedy Night several times throughout the years and he has kept the Dixon audience in “heavy belly laugh stitches” throughout his performances.

Opening act Nick Larson (photo bottom right) has a little something for everyone. With a mix of material around kids, relationships, and his take on single life – he has been told a time, or two, that he’s “relatable”.

Nick is new to Comedy Night but by watching his videos we are confident he’ll be a big hit! It was a special treat and surprise when we realized Nick has family ties in Dixon. A little birdie (ok, it was Vicki at the Print Shop) told me he is the son of Charlie Larson and nephew of Cary Larson who owns The Print Shop.

So I asked Nick some questions. Born and raised in Stockton, he did spend some time in Dixon during his youth. He lived in Dixon for six months when he was thirteen and in the 8th grade. He fondly remembers the small town vibes and how nice it was to walk to friends’ houses. “I’d never let my kids walk around like that, in Stockton.”

Nick said he appreciated the no hustle – and – bustle usually found in bigger cities. “People are friendlier … probably because they all know each other.”

He spent his spare time playing baseball and helped out at the Print Shop with his Uncle Cary and late Aunt Cathy. They all listened to Giants games on the radio while he watched his Uncle work the big printers. He still can remember the smell of the ink.

Nick always knew he wanted to do comedy. He enjoyed making friends laugh and remembers thinking, “I want to do this all the time.” He’s definitely looking forward to it.

The evening starts with a delicious tri-tip dinner provided by Recology. Bud’s will have their bar open for your thirst and raffle prizes are worthy. You don’t want to miss the event, so call or go to one of the locations where you can purchase your tickets before they are all sold out. Tickets are available at Dixon Florist and Gifts, Dixon Family Services and DFS Thrift Store. You might even still be able to reserve an entire table for your group.

For more information: (707) 678-0442 or Cookie@dixonfamilyservices.org