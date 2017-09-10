Conference to Help Heal Marriages – Oct 13-15

by Debra Dingman

There is hope for troubled marriages at the upcoming ‘Weekend to Remember’ marriage conference slated for October 13-15 at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West. Many couples from Sacramento and its surrounding counties have attended over the years through local group coordinators who are distributing informational flyers through local churches.

For more than a million people, the Weekend to Remember conference has been a turning point in their marriage. From engaged couples to empty nesters, it’s never too early or too late to make a marriage flourish. Whether simply looking for a deeper purpose for life together or hovering on the brink of disaster, there is a plan for hope and love presented from speakers who have had similar experiences yet who garnered strength through Biblical principles.

For many couples, weekly counseling sessions do not provide assistance fast enough for the sense of urgency that people feel when their marriage is failing or is in trouble. For marriages that seem on the verge of divorce, it is like six months of marriage counseling power-packed into one weekend that gives foundational tools for healing, say organizers.

Family’s Life’s WTR has offered couples an opportunity to get away, re-connect, and experience a life-changing weekend for more than 30 years. Spending three days in a relaxed hotel setting, free from distractions of everyday life, couples learn how to communicate more effectively, resolve conflict, develop greater intimacy, and renew the excitement they first felt in their marriage.

The conference also makes the most perfect anniversary or wedding gift and gift certificates can be purchased for later use or can be used at any conference across the United States. Cost of the 3-day conference (Friday evening through Sunday) is $149.99 per person or 299.98 per couple but there is a special ‘Buy One, Get One’ sale available September 18. There are also discounts for military and for pastors.

Family Life just announced that a special buy one/get one promotion will start everywhere in the United States August 28 through September 18.

Local volunteer Church Group Coordinators, David and Debra Dingman can provide more information to individuals. Call (707) 678-9198 for the Dixon/Winters group. One can also log on to: www.familylife.com and register or read more details.