Dixon Police Searching for Assault Suspect

While conducting further investigation into an aggravated assault which occurred in the City of Dixon on September 30, 2017, Dixon police detectives have identified an additional suspect now being sought by police. The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Mauro Escobar (19) of Dixon for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Escobar is described as an Hispanic male, 5’9”, 180 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Escobar is requested to contact Dixon Police at (707) 678-7080, or their local law enforcement agency.