The Dixon Unified School District met in a Special Session last evening at 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 19, to make an emergency appointment of an Interim Acting Superintendent. The results of the meeting were not available at press time.
Superintendent, Brian Dolan is on a medical leave of absence effective last Monday, April 16. He recommended Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Nick Girimonte be appointed Interim Acting Superintendent.
Dixon School Board Appointing Emergency Interim Acting Superintendent
