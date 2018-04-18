Dixon School Board Appointing Emergency Interim Acting Superintendent

The Dixon Unified School District met in a Special Session last evening at 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 19, to make an emergency appointment of an Interim Acting Superintendent. The results of the meeting were not available at press time.
Superintendent, Brian Dolan is on a medical leave of absence effective last Monday, April 16. He recommended Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Nick Girimonte be appointed Interim Acting Superintendent.

