Dixon Toys for Tots Signups Extended to Friday, December 15

The family signups for the 2017 Dixon Toy for Tots/Community Christmas Programs has been extended for one week, until December 15.

According to chairperson, Ted Hickman, “Because of the conflict with the Downtown tree lighting party many families arrived late to sign up for this year’s program. We feel it’s only right, in the interest of the children, to extend the deadline by one week to allow all area children the opportunity to see Santa, get gift and a coat.

Parents must call either Arlene at (707) 676-5104 (English or Spanish) or Janice (English) at (707) 330-8626.

Senior signups extended: To sign up a senior citizen for the Christmas Eve visitation program call Fred at (916) 813-7408, Tony at (707) 310-9938 or Monica at (405) 365-4455. You may sign up for yourself of any senior you know who will be alone on Christmas Eve to receive a visit from one of Santa’s helpers and a gift box.