Lambtown Festival Next Weekend Offers Entertainment & Education.

The 32nd Annual Dixon Lambtown Festival returns to the Dixon May Fair grounds next weekend, October 6 and 7, with plenty of entertainment, activities, and educational events. Pre-registration is necessary for most of the competitions and workshops. For detailed information and entry into the competitions, check out the website:

Lambtown.org

Entertainment will headline local favorite “Chris Lewis and the Smokehouse Reunion” on stage from 2 to 4 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

Also both days, from noon to 2 pm Sister Swing (in the photo above) returns with their popular WWII era vocals.

Saturday the VacaValley Ramblers offer audience participation square dancing from 10 am to noon. The Pleasant’s Valley Boys perform blue grass music on Sunday, also from 10 am to noon.

Lamb Cook-Off on Saturday has contestants square off with their finest recipes to prepare ground lamb, courtesy of Superior Farms. Cash prizes are awarded for this hotly contested competition! First prize is $500, Second is $300, Third is $200, Fourth is $100. Teams can still enter.

There will also be a Fine Fiber Show and Sale; Sheep Shearing Demos; a Meet the Breeds and Sheep Show; Sheep to Shawl Competition; Skeins and Textiles Competition; Wool Show and Sale; Workshops on how to knit, spin, weave, dye; Wooly Adventures for hands-on learning – how wool becomes yarn, cloth, or felt; Free Make and Take Crafts for the young and young at heart.

There will be vendors in Madden and Denverton Halls offering Yarn. Fiber. Tools. Clothing.