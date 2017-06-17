“Little Free Library” Dedicated on A Street



You might notice some interesting little areas around Dixon in the next few months as Little Free Libraries will be popping up around town. The first will be 680 West A Street and it is made possible with coordinating grants of the LFL (Little Free Libraries), the Dixon Kiwanis, Councilman Devon Minnema and the gracious inclusion of property by RK and Greig Van Every.

“This is not our library but it is the community’s,” emphasized RK, “It belongs to the entire community and that is why we wanted to invite everyone to the grand opening.”

The Grand Opening was held at their A Street home on Flag Day, this past Wednesday afternoon.

The concept of the little free libraries began just a few years ago in 2012 and gained momentum across the United States.

By November 2016, there are 50,000 Little Free Library book exchanges around the world. They are represented in all 50 states and more than 70 countries. The official Little Free Library motto is “Take a Book, Return a Book.”

Councilman Minnema has been working to sandblast and restore an old newspaper distribution rack for the Van Every’s stand and the Van Every’s have been collecting new and used books to start their inventory. Minnema is also got help from Kiwanis volunteers to build the bench that will set next to it.

“We are hoping people will bring a book for every book they take,” said RK, who added there are books for every age, including children.

RK noted “It is called Rest and Read, because there is a bench adjacent to the newspaper rack that holds books. So when someone is out for a walk or bike ride, they can take a rest and enjoy a good read. John McKinsey, local author, kindly contributed autographed copies of two of his published books: “THE LINCOLN SECRET” and “THE GRANT LEGACY.”

One of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home according to at least one study, McGill-Franzen & Allington, 2009). But according to the U.S. Department of Education, up to 61% of low-income families do not have any books for their kids at home.

There are at least two other sites planned in Dixon but not ready to be revealed. For more information, go to littlefreelibrary.org.