Master Gardeners Class Registration Opens

The UC Master Gardener program of Solano County is seeking interested residents to train for their upcoming Master Gardener class in 2019. Residents will learn about aspects of horticulture/home gardening and at the end of the training, be able to become volunteers for the program.

Deadline to apply is October 8, 2018 by 5 pm. Late submissions will not be considered. Cost of the training is $125.

To request an application, contact Jennifer Baumbach, Program Coordinator, at (707) 389-0645 or jmbaumbach@ucanr.edu. The application can also be found online at:

http://solanomg.ucanr.edu/Become_a_Master_Gardener/