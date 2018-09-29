The UC Master Gardener program of Solano County is seeking interested residents to train for their upcoming Master Gardener class in 2019. Residents will learn about aspects of horticulture/home gardening and at the end of the training, be able to become volunteers for the program.
Deadline to apply is October 8, 2018 by 5 pm. Late submissions will not be considered. Cost of the training is $125.
To request an application, contact Jennifer Baumbach, Program Coordinator, at (707) 389-0645 or jmbaumbach@ucanr.edu. The application can also be found online at:
http://solanomg.ucanr.edu/Become_a_Master_Gardener/
Master Gardeners Class Registration Opens
