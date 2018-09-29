Student Exchange Group Seeks Community Representatives

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is seeking individuals to serve as Area Representatives. ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students from around the world. Students are 15 to 18 years of age, have passed a series of academic and character requirements and are awaiting an opportunity to embark on their American Adventure.

Representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, interview students to study abroad and supervise the exchange students in their community. The representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising. There is also a great bonus opportunity.

ASSE’s – a non-profit organization – has a primary goal to contribute to International understanding by enabling students to learn about other languages and cultures through active participation in family, school and community life. ASSE’s Area Representatives are the cornerstone of the organization, making this possible.

For more information about ASSE or becoming an Area Representative, call their Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or email them at asseusawest@asse.com. Check out their website at:

host.asse.com

Striving towards a world of understanding, one child at a time.