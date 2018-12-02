Toys for Tots/Community Christmas Program Sign ups Information

The Dixon toys for Tots/Community Christmas Programs have set the screening schedule for the 2018 season. This program is available ONLY to Dixon area residents who live within the 95620 Zip Code.

Santa will set up a special workshop for ONLY those children with appointments.

Families MUST be screened for eligibility and information between 6:30 and 8:00 pm at the Dixon Fire Department on Ford Way Only on the following dates. There will be NO LATE SIGN UPS.

Monday, December 3

Tuesday, December 4

Wednesday, December 5

You MUST bring : ID Card or Driver’s License; Proof of income: Proof of residency within the 95620 Zip Code; Your child’s school ID.

Please only bring your children with you if absolutely necessary.

If you have questions, contact Ted Hickman at (707) 678-2203.

Inscripciones para la programa de Dixon Toys for Tots/Navidad de la Comunidad tomaran lugar por tres (3) días: 3 y 4 y 5 de Diciembre – de 6:30 a 8:00 pm al departamento de bomberos de Dixon en la calle de Ford Way. No hay registros tardios.

Necesita traer: Pruebad de residencia en el código postal de 95620; Tarjeta de identificación de cada hijo/a de le escuela que asiste; Prueba de TODOS los ingresos de su familia.

Por favor, de NO llevar a los niños a las inscripciones a menos que es absolutamente necesario.