Toys for Tots / Community Christmas Programs Need Help



With about 25 days left until Christmas and 19 left until the 52nd annual, local all-volunteer, Christmas charity swings into full operation, donations for the “coats for kids” program; toys; the senior program; and “food for families” and funding are all behind projected needs according to Chairman of the multiple programs, Ted Hickman.

Monetary donations to Dixon’s only all-volunteer non-profit charity can be made at either The First Northern Bank downtown or Wells Fargo in the name of Dixon Toys for Tots/Community Christmas Programs or mailed to the non-profit organization’s 501C-3 business license address at 650 Sierra Dr. You may specify on the memo line for toys, food, seniors or all.

According to Hickman they expect to see about 500 disadvantaged children visit the special “Santa’s Workshop” to receive toys directly from Santa Himself, and ”hopefully about 1,000 coats put on the backs of chilly people, and provide enough food to families who have little to none to last the three weeks the kids are out of school… Plus volunteers will be delivering Christmas boxes to over 100 senior citizens who will be alone on Christmas Eve.

There about a dozen collection boxes all round town accepting both coats and toys. The police and fire departments are great drop off spots as is the library, etc. All toys need to be new and unwrapped and for larger donations or more information you may call Ted or Linda at 678-2203.

Pam Murdock, chairwoman of the Dixon Coats for Kids program issued a plea for help with the collection of warm, clean warm clothing and coats for children from newborn through high school ages as part of the Dixon Community Christmas Programs.

“We are asking again for new or clean, gently used coats, sweaters, sweat shirts in all sizes as well as hats and gloves. New or clean, gently used blankets also welcome,” Murdock said, “We are far from reaching out goal of 1,000 and are asking for the community’s help in putting warm clothing on the back of children who are already suffering from the chilly winter weather.

According to Hickman, "With rain here everybody will be digging through clothes to make the change to winter, It is a good time to set aside out re\\outgrown or unwanted clothing and get it to us so we can get it to where it's really needed.

Locations accepting donations of coats and toys include:

Fire Department, 205 Ford Way

Police Department, 201 West A St

UPS Store, 1285 Stratford Ave

Cindy’s Place, 201 N First St

Library, 230 N First St

Ace Hardware, 1505 N First St

First Northern Bank, 195 N First St

Atkinson’s Self Storage, 1800 N First St

Curves, 1910 N Lincoln Unit 104

Tractor Supply, 2000 N First St

Tully Consulting Group, 1650 N Lincoln Ste A

