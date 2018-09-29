Tractor Supply Partners with 4-H

Paper Clover donations send local 4-H youth to enriching camps and leadership conferences

4-H youth, including in Dixon, have benefitted from more than $14 millions of dollars in scholarships through the Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign in partnership with Tractor Supply. This past spring’s initiative raised more than $956,000 alone, impacting more than 14,000 students.

From October 3 to 14, Tractor Supply customers help 4-H by purchasing a paper clover – the signature emblem of 4-H – for a donation during checkout or purchase online at: TractorSupply.com.

“Tractor Supply customers and team members see the value 4-H brings to each of their communities,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company, “Every Paper Clover donation supports the skills and interests of 4-H youth who are well on their way to becoming tomorrow’s leaders.”

The scholarships are used for camps and leaderships conferences, where attendees learn everything from animal care and woodworking to networking practices and civic responsibility.

According to Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council, these hands-on learning opportunities empower kids to become true leaders in their life, career and community.

“When young people have the opportunity to learn-by-doing, they grow skills that allow them to pursue their passions and contribute to the world around them,” said Sirangelo. “Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, Paper Clover provides youth with the skills necessary to handle life’s challenges.

For more information on Paper Clover or how to enter the sweepstakes, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.