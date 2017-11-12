16th Annual North Bay Stand Down at Dixon Fairgrounds Next Week

From Tuesday, November 14 to 16, the annual North Bay Stand Down will fill the Dixon Fairgrounds with veterans in need and hundreds of volunteers and groups helping the vets.. The purpose of the Stand Down is to change the lives of homeless and/or at-risk veterans.

Participating veterans will camp out at the fairgrounds for those three days and get their needs met (dentist, doctor, new clothes, DMV ID, legal issues solved, good foods and a safe place to rest), as well as the knowledge that their service to our country is appreciated and that people care about them.

Set up will be on Monday November 13, and take down on Friday, November 17. Volunteers will be needed.

Over the past 15 years over 2,700 veterans and over 300 family members have been helped by the event.

Help get the word out – we want to reach out to as many veterans in need as possible.

For more information, veteran registration, or to volunteer, visit www.nbstanddown.org or call the Solano County Veterans Service Office at 784-6590 or Jeff Jewell, North Bay Stand Down director, at 446-3582.

To register a veteran to attend the North Bay Stand Down, go to the website:

nbstanddown.org/register-veteran-for-2017/

