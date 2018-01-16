Attempted Armed Robbery of AmPm Monday Evening, January 15

On Monday, January 15, 2018, at 6:03 pm, there was an Attempted armed robbery at Arco AmPm, 2800 West A St.

Suspect is described as an Hispanic Mail Adult, 6’00″ tall, thin build, black hair and goatee, wearing tan pants, grey hoodie.

He brandished a pistol and demanded money from cash box. The Clerk refused and the suspect fled on foot towards Carl Jr.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Dixon Police Department at (707) 678-7070.