Dana Foss Passes Away

Dana Foss passed away unexpectedly on January 2 from a heart condition at the age of 64. Dana leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss her gentle spirit and compassionate soul.

A Funeral service for Dana will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 16 at Carpenter’s Funeral Home 359 North First in Dixon. A celebration of Dana’s life will immediately follow at the Dixon Moose Lodge at 180 West B Street.

A graduate of UC Davis, Dana had a love for animals, especially her llamas and sheep.

She was a strong supporter of the lamb industry, and was a charter member of the Dixon Lambtown USA Association. For more than thirty years, Dana provided leadership and direction for the annual Dixon Lambtown Festival. The Lambtown Festival reflected all Dana’s favorite parts of her life. She enjoyed working with the livestock as much as she enjoyed making and selling the fiber from the animals.

It was Dana’s commitment and tenacity which saved the Lambtown Festival when it hit a low point.

For this past year’s festival, she created the “Passport to Lamb” which involved many Dixon restaurants and help promote them and their special lamb menus.

Dana enjoyed having her family, especially her grandchildren, join her and take on responsibilities at the festival.

Dana was a successful business woman as well as entrepreneur. She owned her own business, R.E. Solutions, a real estate company, located at 350 West “A” Street.

She was actively involved in the Dixon Downtown Business Association and worked hard to keep Dixon’s downtown area vital, preserve its charm, and increase its appeal.

She, and her husband Ed, built handmade spinning wheels before he passed away in November 2016. Dana had wanted to continue with the spinning wheels, but said it just wasn’t the same without Ed.

She also had the ability to pick up a pencil and sketch an idea or thought. These thoughts and ideas have been produced in the form of printed graphics, engraved belt buckles and plaques, and wood carvings.

Health problems this past year tested Dana’s stamina, but it didn’t stop her from pursuing new challenges, providing a shoulder for many to lean on, and always being there for those she loved. Dana passed too soon but will live on in the hearts and minds of all that were blessed to know her. Rest in peace Dana. Ed’s waiting for you.