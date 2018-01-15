Dixon Game Club Seeks Youth Applicants for Life-time Hunting License Award

The photo here shows some of Dixon’s young hunters.

During the annual Dixon Game Club’s crab feed this year five valuable California Lifetime Hunting licenses will be given away to “junior” hunters who apply for the drawing by Jan. 29, 2018. Any young hunter who possesses a valid California Junior Hunting license is encouraged to send in a letter to the game club asking to be included in the drawing. The communications need to be mailed to the Dixon Game Club, 250 West Mayes Street, Dixon, Ca. 95620 and must be received by the club by January 29, to be included in the drawing at the club’s annual Crab/prawn feed on February 3, 2018 at the Dixon May Fairgrounds.

Game Club Sport Clay Shoot Will Promote Adult/Child Participation

The Dixon Game and Conservation Club announced a unique event in the shooting sports will take place Sunday, February 11, at 9 am at the Birds Landing Preserve and Sporting Clays facility on Collinsville Road in Birds Landing.

The Dixon based club is offering to pay for up to 150 shooters to be part of the first annual Bob Dohr Memorial Clay Shoot. All adults must be accompanied by a child to be able to shoot free. No special license is required for Adults or children, but each must provide individual eye and ear protection and 50 rounds of shotgun shells per shooter. Shotguns can even be rented at the facility. The game club will cover the cost of the shoot allowing the first 150 who sign up to participate for free.

This is an effort on the club’s part to promote a fun, safe, family oriented day promoting the shooting sports. The sporting clays range is set up at various shooting stations and target sites with the clay birds being launched at different angles. Prizes, a raffle and BBQ will follow the shoot. To register you and your family (group) simply call 707-678-9155 and leave a message and a club member will get back to you or email: jjkett@sbcglobakl.net. Make your reservation soon because the total free shooters adults and youth combined, is limited to 150 and slots are awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.