Dixon Kiwanis Elect Officers Honor Kiwanian of the Year



(Dixon) A new team of officers and directors took hold of the Dixon Kiwanis Club reins Monday at their annual Installation Dinner at Cattlemens Restaurant. Patti Sousa, who owns a pet grooming business, will lead the club as President for her second term and Melanie Wright, a RemaxGold Realtor stepped into the role of President-Elect.

“My goals for this year include growing out club with ten new members and finishing the Kiwanis reading program for elementary age and underserved children at Gretchen Higgins,” said Sousa. “I want to also continue the graffiti abatement program.”

Sousa became a Kiwanis member several years ago after her company, Clip-N and Groom-N Pet Grooming, sponsored trees at the Kiwanis annual Festival of Trees. In appreciation for her leadership, club members gave her a personalized engraved gavel.

Melanie Wright was involved in Kiwanis through the Vacaville club for several years while working in Vacaville and before moving over to her local digs: Dixon. She is a Dixonite, Realtor, busy wife, and mother of two children while working now at the RemaxGold office shared with the Dixon Chamber of Commerce.

“Melanie is deeply committed to the Kiwanis mission of serving our communities and our children. We are blessed to have her in the club and we are excited to have her join the Board,” said Debra Dingman, club secretary.

David Dingman is the new Treasurer. Marge Litsinger and Devon Minnema will serve as Board Directors for their second terms.

The annual dinner held a surprise for Debra Dingman who was presented with the “Kiwanian of the Year” award and given an engraved plaque by Sousa and Division 7 Lt. Governor Kate Blickle.

“When she came back from Texas, her feet never hit the ground and she has helped in every area of the club to get better!” said Sousa. “We honor her for her commitment to the Kiwanis of Dixon to serve local our community and to serve children around the world.”

Division 8 Lt. Governor Ryan Grant of Napa presided over the officer and directors recognitions and Blickle formally installed the leaders. More than 30 Kiwanis members attended the event from Solano, Yolo, and Sacramento areas.

The Dixon Kiwanis is known for its annual Festival of Trees and the Breakfast with the Bunny but also meets socially each month and does numerous service projects or fundraising efforts to support: Kiwanis Family House, CA Jacobs Middle School band, Dixon High School Key Club, scholarships, grants to special children’s programs, Gretchen Higgins Scholastic Reading Room, Little Free Library, and more.

The local Kiwanis (meaning friends) meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. for a no-host dinner at Bud’s Pub & Grill, 100 South First Street. Cost to join Kiwanis International is $150 but only $50 for those under age 25.

For more information, call/email: Membership Committee Chair at:

dixonkiwanis@hotmail.com

leave message on the Kiwanis of Dixon Facebook site, or call Sousa at (707) 635-3303.

More information can be found on: www.kiwanis.org.