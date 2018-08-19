Dixon Lions Club Hosting Texas Hold-Em Fundraiser August 25

The Dixon Lions Club 11th annual Texas Hold-Em Poker Night fundraiser will be held Saturday August 25 at the Downtown Olde Vets Hall.

A $75.00 donation per person will let you have good time with friends. Ticket includes Texas Hold’em poker, Tri Tip sandwiches & no host bar. Prizes for final table!

This event is for men & women and you do not need to be a seasoned player, professional dealers will help you play & have fun! Plan a group table with your friends! Enjoy Downtown Dixon! Re-buys available, must be 21 & older to attend.



Since the club’s chartering in 1954, Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to Dixon Unified School District, DHS Senior Scholarships, Boy scouts, Bids for Kids, Dixon Family services, Dixon youth sports programs, DHS eye screening, DHS Sober Grad Night, Dixon FFA, Dixon Destination Imagination, Dixon Dolphins swim team, Dixon Elementary School outdoor education trips & Lions Club vision programs.

For more information about the Dixon Lions Club please visit their website at:

http://e-Clubhouse.org/sites/DixonCA

and Facebook page at: Dixon Lions Club.