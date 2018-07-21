Dixon PD Investigating Fatal Shooting

On July 21, 2018, at around midnight, officers from the Dixon Police Department

responded to the 1000 block of Bello Drive for a report of a shooting. When they

arrived, they discovered a large crowd on and around the street, and two male victims

lying in the street. Both had been shot, one fatally. The wounded victim was

transported for medical care while officers secured the scene and attempted to locate

and identify witnesses.

Initial investigation revealed there was a party being held at a private residence on

Bello Drive. Attendees at the party were involved in an altercation which escalated into

a physical fight in the backyard. This fight culminated when a subject shot a male

resident of the house, who was trying to break up the fight, in the leg.

When the gun was fired, attendees scattered and another resident of the house, a 38-

year old man, confronted a group believed to be involved in the fight on the Folsom

Downs Circle near Baker Alley. This confrontation lead to the resident being fatally

shot in the street.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot north on Folsom Downs towards Valley Glen

Drive.

Deputies from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the California

Highway Patrol responded and assisted Dixon officers in managing the scene. CSI

personnel from the Solano Sheriff’s Department processed the scene and recovered

several pieces of evidence.

Detectives have already developed several persons of interest in the investigation and

the investigation is evolving. Anyone with information about this incident is requested

to contact Dixon Police at 707-678-7080.