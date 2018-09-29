Dixon Scottish Games This Saturday, September 29

Dixon May Fair Grounds

September 29 from 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday at the Dixon fairgrounds will be filled with Scottish traditions and activities. Scottish Clans from though out the area will gather for Highland Dancing, tastes of a variety of Scottish Whiskeys, and listen to Celtic entertainers including bagpipers and drum bands. The event opens at 9 am and closes at 5 pm – but will also be followed by a special BBQ to finish the day.

A major feature of the gathering is the live reenactment of Scottish history. “We have invited several excellent reenactment groups, who will present historically-accurate encampments,” said Delain Finley, living history chairperson.

The Scottish-linked history venues range from Roman times, the Viking invasions, medieval days, Mary Queen of Scots, Thirty Years War, the French & Indian Wars, to 1860s America, including the Civil War.

The entertainment features Scottish Highland and Irish Step-dancing performances, children’s activities, rugby tournament, Scotch whisky tasting, finding your Scottish ancestry at the many clan information tents, Scottish animal exhibits and more fun.

Popular Celtic, Irish and Scottish folk and rock bands include Tempest, Avalon Rising, Arbroath, Flask and Michael Mullen’s Trio of One.

Visitors may shop for unique gifts, handmade crafts, jewelry and clothing from Scotland, Wales, Ireland and England and taste a variety of British foods, beers and whiskies.

You can renew your wedding vows followed by a great bar-b-que to celebrate the occasion!

The event is hosted by the Dixon Scottish Cultural Association, a non-profit community organization dedicated to promoting the culture, education and entertainment of Scotland.

Admission for those 18-64 years of age is $10; youth ages 9-17 and seniors 65+ are $8; children 8 and under as well as well-behaved dogs on leashes are FREE. Parking is $5

For more details visit:

www.scotsindixon.org