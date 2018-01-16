Dixonite Killed in Amtrak versus Prius Crash Tuesday Afternoon



Dixon resident Nathan Gates (21) was killed when his Prius collided with Amtrak passenger train – Capitol Corridor Train 532 – just after 3:00 pm Tuesday afternoon, January 16, 2018 at the Batavia Road crossing south of Dixon.

Personnel from the CHP, Solano Sheriff, Dixon Fire and Police Departments, as well as Union Pacific Police responded. The UP Police are the lead agency for the incident.

Both the East and West bound tracks were closed while the crash was investigated, but re-opened by evening. Several trains were delayed because of the incident.

The 55 passengers on the Sacramento Bound train were picked up at 5:30 pm and taken by bus to their destination. There were no injuries to passengers or crew reported.

No explanation has yet been determined of how or why the Prius was crossing the track. Cameras on the train and the crossing guards may help investigators. The Prius was pushed along the tracks for about a half mile past Batavia Road.