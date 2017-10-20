Historical Society Honors Founders



Lucy Vassar, Larry Simmons, Ardath Reidel, and Orval Seivers were guests of honor at the annual Fall meeting of the Dixon Historical Society and Founder’s Reception held at the Dixon Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon, October 15th.

More than fifty members, including family and friends were in attendance to recognize the contributions of individuals that established and provided leadership to the Society for over thirty years. Alan Schmeiser and Hayward Melville were recognized as well but were not able to attend. The names of the six individuals will be the first names to be engraved on the Society Founders plaque that will be placed on the wall of the proposed Dixon history museum.

Elections for 2018-2020 officers were held. Diane Schroeder, Chair of the nominating committee, presented the slate of officers. No nominations were heard from the floor. Serving for another two years are Bill Schroeder, President; Loran Hoffmann, First Vice President; Binky Eason, Second Vice President; Treasurer, Mary Christensen; and Secretary, Cammie Garton.

Thank you to the outstanding committee, Chaired by Mary Zuniga-Savage, that planned and organized the enjoyable recognition reception. The conversation was lively and Board member, Cerah Christensen prepared an assortment of delicious canapes, pecan cookies, and pumpkin cupcakes. Not a crumb was left on the serving platters. Seasonal floral centerpieces designed by members of Dixon High FFA floral class, were placed on the reception and head tables.

The Founders Reception is held every other year to recognize those members that have provided leadership and support to the organization through the years.