Kiwanis Club Seeks Tree Decorators

(Dixon) Are you one of those extra special creative people? Volunteer Tree Decorators create exquisite–to clever–ornaments and decorations for trees that will be auctioned at the 10th anniversary of the Kiwanis Festival of Trees, December 1 and 2.

Anyone who enjoys decorating for the holidays or has always wanted to enter a tree-decorating contest, here is the opportunity. The Dixon Kiwanis Club needs volunteers to decorate small, medium or large trees sponsored by 30 different local businesses that will be auctioned off at the 10th Anniversary Festival of Trees.

Walmart, Bud’s Pub & Grill, California Water, Sheldon Oil, KC Pruett Trucking, Starbucks, Solano County CANB, and Travis Credit Union all made the list for early tree sponsorships.

“We could not have this wonderful event without these sponsors and the gracious and creative tree decorators!” said Chair Debra Dingman, “While pre-lit artificial trees in green or white are sponsored, tree decorators donate ornaments, time and their creativity to finish them and they are really fun to stunning in design.”

Non-profit organizations, church groups, youth teams, and individuals are invited to participate. Guidelines will be provided.

“Each year seems to get better and better,” said Marge Litsinger, who helped get the program started in Dixon and who also decorates a tree every year. “How elaborate and how special each tree will turn out is unique to each decorating team,” she said.

Visitors to the event get one vote for each size tree and winners receive the coveted ‘People’s Choice’ award with their names engraved on a beautiful plaque which is shown off around town at Kiwanis events.

The actual tree decorating will take place on Saturday, December 1, between 8 am and noon where decorators enjoy Christmas music, coffee or cocoa and fresh pastries. Medium and tabletop trees may be decorated in advance. The event will open later, 2 – 9 pm and Sunday 10 am – 6 pm. Hundreds of families pass through the showroom to bid on the trees.

The Dixon Music Studio, Dixon Dance, performances by children from local schools, the CA Jacobs Band, and the Dixon United Methodist Church Bell Choir provide entertainment throughout the weekend.

Anyone interested in ideas for the Dixon event can see photos of previous events on the Kiwanis of Dixon Facebook page or can always peruse Pinterest.

The Festival of Trees is a major fundraiser for the Dixon Kiwanis Club with monies benefitting local children’s services and programs along with the Kiwanis Family House, an emergency shelter at UC Davis Medical Center.

The Dixon Kiwanis Club meets on the fourth Thursdays, rotating between lunch and dinner meetings at Bud’s Pub and Grill or at Dawson’s. They are an international organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. “Kiwanis” was coined from Native American language meaning “we share our talents.”

The Festival of Trees will be held at the Veterans’ Hall, 1305 North First Street in Dixon. For more information, call FOT Chair at (707) 301-0795.