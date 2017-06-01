One Teen Killed, Two Injured in Roll Over Crash on Pedrick Road

On May 31, 2017, at approximately 8:55 pm that night, a 2004 Ford Mustang was being driven by a juvenile male, with a juvenile male passenger in the right front seat and a juvenile female passenger in the right rear seat.

The Ford was traveling southbound on Pedrick Road, approaching Dixon Avenue at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the driver swerved and lost control of the Ford. The Ford left the roadway to the west, collided with a tree and over turned. All occupants were seat belted. Both passengers were able to exit the vehicle.

The driver was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. Alcohol/drug consumption do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Injured were Gabriel Ramos, 16, and Cecilia Rangle, 14 – both from West Sacramento. The name of the 16 year old driver who was killed has not been released, pending notification of his family. He was a resident of Winters.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 428-2100.