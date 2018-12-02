Toys for Tots / Community Christmas Program Seeks Coats and Toys for Local Kids & Camp Fire Victims

At the Dixon Toys for Tots/Community Christmas Programs only pre-Christmas board meeting this past Tuesday some dramatic changes were agreed upon by the board and the program leaders.

They approved doing away with “late sign ups” for families registering for the programs. Three nights will be set for registration and “that’s it.” according to sign up head Tanace Hatchel. Flyers will be going out to all students below high school level explain the dates and times to parents who want to participate for their children.

The local program’s “food for families” program will be run out of the Cornerstone Church with appointments given to families that qualify for food for Christmas vacation for their children and family.



Coats for Kids now underway has a local goal of 1,000 plus coats with all extra coats collected going directly to children who were victims of the “Camp” fire.

The toys program will follow suit and send many toys to Santa Claus in the Chico area to deliver on Christmas Eve to the children directly from Santa Claus – not the Red Cross, Salvation or any other organization seeking credit and publicity to increase cash donations. These gifts will come directly from Santa and if anyone asks, “The people of Dixon.” Arrangements are being made in conjunction with a local business that has offices here and in Chico.

We are asking again for new or clean, gently used coats, sweaters, sweat shirts in all sizes as well as hats and gloves. New or clean, gently used blankets also welcome. All toys are to be new and unwrapped and for larger donations you may call Ted or Linda at 678-2203

There about a dozen collection boxes all round town accepting both coats and toys. The police and fire departments are great drop off spots as is the library.

According to the program director, Ted Hickman, "With rain here everybody will be digging through clothes to make the change to winter, It is a good time to set aside outgrown or i6unwanted clothing and get it to us so we can get it to where it's really needed.

Here are locations accepting donations of coats and toys:

Fire Department, 205 Ford Way

Police Department, 201 West A St

UPS Store, 1285 Stratford Ave

Cindy’s Place, 201 North 1st St

Library, 230 North 1st St

Ace Hardware, 1505 N First St

First Northern Bank, 195 N First St

Atkinson’s Self Storage, 1800 N First St

Curves, 1910 N Lincoln #t 104

Tractor Supply, 2000 N First St

Tully Consulting Group, 1650 N Lincoln Ste A