Veterans’ 6 Bedroom Home Under Construction on South Jackson Street

The Dixon Veterans home has finally started to be built at 205 South Jackson. This will be a six bedroom, 3 bath home for six low to very low income veterans to live. The foundation has been laid and the walls are up so now it is time to ask for volunteers from the community to complete the construction.

Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity is in charge of the construction and will need 12 volunteers per day to ensure that everyone has a chance to help.

The build on this home will occur every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm until September 29. Walk-on volunteers will not be accepted.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer, please contact Claudine Kent at (707) 422-1948 Ext. 210. She will schedule a date for you to volunteer in order to ensure everyone has a chance to help.

In the photo above, volunteers from Genentech erect the first wall of the home.

– Bert Gaulke photo

