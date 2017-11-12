FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Capture of Adrianna Melendez

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help from the public to locate Adrianna Melendez (26) of Winters., who may have fled the United States to avoid prosecution for vehicular manslaughter. The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information directly leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of Melendez.

On March 26, 2014 at approximately 4:55 pm, a bicyclist riding along Putah Creek Road, a two-lane country road in an unincorporated part of Solano County, was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before arrival of law enforcement.

California Highway Patrol investigators alleged Melendez was the driver who hit the bicyclist. A warrant for Melendez’s arrest was issued by the Superior Court of California on May 14, 2014, for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, violations of California law.

Melendez may have fled to Mexico. The FBI seeks Melendez so she may face charges in Solano County. A federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued April 11, 2017.

Anyone with information about where Melendez may be should call the local FBI office or nearest United States embassy or consulate. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips may be submitted anonymously.