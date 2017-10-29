DDBA Hosting Annual Trick-or-Treat Tuesday Afternoon, October 31

Downtown Dixon will be haunted by scary creatures, and inspired by lovely princess and courageous superheroes this coming Tuesday, October 31, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Businesses throughout downtown will have candies and treats for children who come in costume.

The annual Halloween Trick or Treating event will also will be include children’s game in the park, provided by Grace Fellowship Church.

Maps with the businesses participating will be available.

