Dixon High Students Really Do Walk on Water



Dixon High students proved again they really do walk on water.

The annual Walk on Water competition was held this past Wednesday at the city’s swimming pool The competition is organized each year by Dixon High teacher Kim McGreevey.

Twenty-eight teams participated, and 15 successfully made it all the way across the pool – length wise – and 8 teams did so in less than 2 minutes.

Of those 8 groups, 4 were pedal type mechanisms, 3 were shoes, and one was a “log-roller” type mechanism.

Each of the 15 successful teams earned performance points. The 8 teams which made it in 2 minutes or less are eligible for the Sink or Swim Clause to go into effect, which states that if they earn 85% or better on their group portfolio, the final becomes optional. (In practice, most will still take it because I offer them extra credit for earned points.)

The “Natural Selection” team comprised of Gabby Choe, Nikki Torres, Vanessa Bell, Maddy Larson, and Sophia O’Neal (shown above) was the fastest, making the trek in only 37 seconds using a pedal design.

The other seven teams with times of 2 minutes or less are (in alphabetical order):

Barred Boyz (BB) – Tony Martinez, Alex Duran

Nagasakis with “Sandstorm” – Cameron Bibby, Josh Padilla, Javier Castro, Bryce Nakamura, Brett Bello

Pink Flamingos – Shontel Forcier, Cheyenne Shipley, Jessica Anderson, Tony Rivera, Jordan Sweitzer

Sober Squad – Mac Dudman, David Martinez, JuanCarlos Munguia

Team Really Cute – Claire Mitchell, Kyle Katzenmeyer, Jacob Smith, Jaret Wedow, Josh Thompson

Teen Titans with “T-boat” – Brookyln Tamariz, Diana Salazar, Serena Baker, Isabel Sandoval, Robert Maciel

White Girls Plus – Aaron-Rebecca Ward, Kelsey Dana, Katie Mac, Aaron Cruz, Seryna Galvan