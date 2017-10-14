Dixon Police & Fire Departments Called on to Help Efforts to Battle Blazes

Officers of the Dixon Police Department, coordinating with other Solano County law enforcement agencies, deployed officers to help in evacuation and crime control efforts on the Napa/Sonoma areas confronting the wild fires. As part of mutual aid agreements, Dixon officers patrolled evacuated communities to protect the property of evacuees, assisted in fire coordination and logistical efforts, and provided support to fire suppression activities in the area.

Dixon police personnel are expected to be deployed until the crisis passes. Nearer to Dixon, DPD officers have assumed emergency response responsibilities to unincorporated Solano County areas surrounding the City of Dixon, to allow Solano County Sheriff’s deputies to focus their resources on fire related activities.

“This type of collaboration is an example of how well local law enforcement works together in Solano County”, Chief Robert Thompson said. “We’re proud to be able to contribute to this larger effort in some small way, and couldn’t be prouder of the bravery and dedication of our police and fire personnel who have rallied to support our neighbors as they deal with this critical incident.” Thompson reiterated his department’s support for providing personnel and resources to assist during the crisis.

Police services to the residents of Dixon are not impacted by these efforts, and police staffing levels in the City are not affected, Thompson said.

The Dixon Fire Department was also called up Tuesday night to stand by near Green Valley and Wooden Valley outside Fairfield. When the danger in that area diminished, the Dixon crews and equipment returned to Dixon. If necessary they may be called upon by CalFire.

The Dixon fairgrounds has also been helping as an evacuation site for about 250 people with special needs and 170 staff members caring for them.