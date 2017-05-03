Dixon Scottish club to host June 18 Scottish High Tea

Tickets are still available for the Dixon Scottish Cultural Association’s “Scottish High Tea” at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at the Linde Lane Tea Room, 140 North Jackson Street, Dixon.

Guests will savor a selection of fine British teas, scones, finger-sandwiches and desserts in the elegant tea room for $24 per person.

“We welcome the public to our Dixon Scottish club event. It will give non-members the opportunity to learn more about our Scottish cultural organization and meet us, while enjoying the tea service,” said club chief Don Burns.

Details to purchase tickets for the June 18 Scottish tea are at www.scotsindixon.org, whose registration deadline is June 3. Or, contact Burns at kiltguy@aol.com and (925) 809-5654.

The 113-member Dixon club will also be hosting its 17th annual Dixon Scottish Highland Games on Sept. 30 at the Dixon Fairgrounds.