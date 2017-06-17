Dixon Veterans Retire Worn Flags in a Blaze of Glory on Flag Day



Annually on Flag Day, June 24, Dixon veterans honor worn out, damaged and soiled flags with full honors by burning them to ashes. This year the Dixon posts of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars retired over 50 flags collected throughout the year.

In the photo here are: Nelson Reyes (Dixon VFW Commander; Brock McMahon (Dixon VFW Immediate Past Commander); Joe Bock; Ken Carman (Dixon American Legion Commander); Wayne Holland (Dixon American Legion Past Commander) and Norman Shontz (Dixon American Legion Past Commander); and Roger Schaller.

The veterans remind everyone that any spoiled flag should be brought to the Dixon Veterans’ Hall to be properly retired each year. Putting American Flags in the garbage or burying them are not proper nor honorable disposal. Photo by Dave Scholl