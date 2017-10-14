Most Solano County Schools Close Due to Fires

The apocalyptic fire storms heavily impacted schools in Solano County this week. Wednesday, the Solano County Office of Education’s (SCOE) main office building in Cordelia evacuated to SCOE’s Golden Hills Education Center in Fairfield. The main office is less than three miles from the expanding mandatory evacuation area near Green Valley.

As of Wenesday afternoon, five of the six unified school districts (USD) in Solano County closed their schools through at least today, Friday, October 13. Vallejo City USD, Benicia USD, Fairfield-Suisun USD, Vacaville USD, and Travis USD, have closed schools through this Friday. Dixon USD remained open.

The air quality has been a major factor in deciding to close the schools.

Vallejo City USD will remain closed through Monday due to a previously scheduled professional development day for staff.

Solano County Office of Education school sites which also closed through the end of this week include: Golden Hills Special Education classes; Fairfield Adult School; T.C. McDaniel Center; Division of Unaccompanied Children’s Services (DUCS); Irene Larsen Center; Golden Hills Court and Community Schools. SCOE’s website: www.solanocoe.net and social media outlets will be updated with any change in status.