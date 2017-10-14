Northbay Stand Down Postponed Due to Fire; Fairgrounds Becomes Evacuation Site for Some

The annual Northbay Stand Down which was scheduled for next week at the Dixon fairgrounds has been postponed due to the fires in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Counties and poor air quality and the possibility the fairgrounds will be pressed into service as an Evacuation Center. The Stand Down is now set for November 14, 15, and 16.

The event provides a wide variety of services to help needed veterans get back on their feet – medical care, dentistry, clothing, job interviews, meals, laundry services, help finding housings and more.

Volunteers and donations are still needed, and can be offered at their website:

nbstanddown.org

Additional information is also available at the same website.

Fairgrounds Helps Fire Efforts

Meanwhile, the Dixon fairgrounds are being used by CalFire as a staging area and evacuation site for some fire refugees. Exact details were not available at deadline.