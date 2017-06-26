St. Peter’s Bids Farewell to Father Mike at Open House Festival

This Sunday, June 25, St. Peter Catholic Church celebrated an Open House Festival and bid farewell to Father Michael Vaughan, who has been the pastor for the past four years. His next assignment is at St. Peter and All Hallows in Sacramento, beginning July 1.

The Sacramento Diocese has a policy of rotating pastors regularly both to develop the experiences of its priests and to give each parish the different spiritual gifts each priest has to offer. Fr. Mike’s sermons have delighted the congregation with humorous asides about daily life – especially about his beloved dogs.

Fr. Mike was ordained by Pope John Paul II – now a Saint – in Rome. Jorge Bergoglio – now Pope Francis – when Fr. Mike was a missionary in Argentina.

He converted to the Catholic Church after serving in the Third Armored Cavalry during the Iraq war. He is an avid outdoorsman, including kayaking. He will be playing on the Priests’ team versus Seminarians at “Collar Cup” soccer game at Bonney field on July 1.

The Open House has been planned for many months – and by coincidence it will be the last Sunday Fr. Mike will celebrate Mass as pastor of St. Peter’s.

The Open House will offer information on the many parish organizations and ministries.

The regular 11 am English and the 1 pm Spanish Masses was combined in an outdoor bilingual Mass at noon in the church parking lot with Father Michael Vaughn presiding.

After Mass there was entertainment by a gospel choir, Vallejo Spanish dancers, and a Mariachi band. St. Peter’s ministries were showcased in the Parish Hall. Food and children’s activities were provided. The entire public was invited to celebrate and thank Fr. Mike for his service to the parish and the community.