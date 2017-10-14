Toastmasters Winner Tim Kilkenny Headed for Division Competition

A first-place medal was awarded to Tim Kilkenny in the recent Toastmasters Area 42 Humorous Speech Contest held in Davis. Competing with other clubs, Tim, drew laughs from the audience with his speech entitled, It Was One of Those Days.

Tim’s enthusiastic, humorous speech created a mental picture of an early morning emergency as he was preparing to open the station where he worked – delivering a baby!

Tim was honored to place his medal on the tie given to him by Joan Ash, wife of former Dixon champion speaker, Lloyd Ash.

Tim will represent the Dixon Toastmasters Club as he advances to the Division D contest to be held on Thurs., Oct. 12, at the Sacramento County Administrative Building, 700 H Street in Sacramento.

The event begins with snacks at 6 pm followed by the contest at 7 pm. All are welcome to cheer Tim on!

To learn to develop better speaking and presentation skills visit Toastmasters on Mondays from 7 to 8:30 pm at the social hall of the Methodist Church located at 209 N. Jefferson Street in Dixon (Toastmasters are not affiliated with the church). For more information about Toastmasters contact (707) 301-2182 or (707) 297-0918.